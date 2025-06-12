Many Michigan residents keep cold medicine in their homes to be prepared when they're feeling ill. However, residents are urged to check their medicine cabinets for potentially toxic brands that have been recalled from Michigan stores.

Potentially Toxic Cold Medicine Brands Now Recalled In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. announced the recall of certain medications that may contain microbial contamination, identified as fungi. The health risks associated with using the recalled products are potentially severe or life-threatening, especially among children and people with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions, according to the notice. The recall affects the following products:

Certain Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs are included in the recall as the swabs may contain fungi that can potentially present a "significant risk to the health and safety of consumers," including serious and life-threatening blood infections. The affected products were sold at stores in Michigan and nationwide, and consumers should look for the following information:

Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, with UPC 732216301205, all lots

Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, with UPC 732216301656, all lots

Orajel Baby Teething Swabs, with UPC 310310400002, all lots

Individuals who have purchased any of the recalled Church & Dwight products should not take them. Consumers can visit www.churchdwightrecall.com or call (800) 981-4710 for a full refund.

