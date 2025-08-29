Claire’s Files Bankruptcy: Closes Several Michigan Stores

Many of us remember sitting down in the chair at Claire's in our local mall and waiting for the gun to shoot through our ear, well some of us don't remember because we were taken as a baby, either way, Caire's is like an American canon event. If you were lucky enough to not go through the Claire's experience, I envy you.

Get our free mobile app

Claire's is mostly known for their ear piercings and their selection of piercing jewelry for customers to choose from. Also, I think being in the mall is one of the easiest ways for them to make business because they aren't as expensive as the jewelers. Claire's is a fashion, jewelry, and accessories store that most young girls and teen shop at while they're growing up.

I would argue that many women feel like Claire's is phase that just about every growing girl experiences. Going in there with your friends and looking through and shopping for all the jewelry and accessories that they were definitely using as nose and belly button rings as well was something they looked forward to. Now, young girls are slowly losing those opportunities as Claire's starts to shut down some locations.

Do You Remember Shopping At Claire's?

WWMT reports:

For the second time since 2018, accessories store Claire's filed for bankruptcy and will be closing 291 of their stores including 11 stores throughout Michigan, according to documents from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Those 11 stores are:

Grand Rapids Outlet Center

Laurel Park in Livonia

Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw

Green Ridge Square in Walker

Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot

Westland Center in Westland

Outlet Center Howell in Howell

The Lakes Mall in Muskegon

Green Oak Village Place in Brighton

Southland Center in Taylor

Waterside Marketplace in Chesterfield

Read More: Ulta Beauty Leaving All Michigan Target Stores In 2026

Read More: Ulta Beauty Leaving All Michigan Target Stores In 2026

This list tells me two things as someone who lives in Michigan, most of the stores on the west side of the state are remaining open and as someone who lives in Southwest Michigan the location inside of the Crossroads Mall in Portage is still open as well. As you can expect they said it was a hard decision that was made based upon competition and rising costs with President Trump's tariffs.