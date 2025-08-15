Ulta Beauty Leaving All Michigan Target Stores In 2026

Collaborations and partnerships have always been a tool for businesses to help each other grow by providing their current customers with more options to purchase their products while also being presented to a new target audience that they weren't reaching before. We see partnerships happening in every possible industry but what many people don't realize is these take teamwork (and lots of paperwork).

Most of the time we are used to seeing our favorite artists, bands, athletes, actors/actresses, and other celebrities connecting with businesses to promote a new product or to endorse an existing product. Every once in a while, we'll see a partnership like Sephora opening up storefronts inside of Kohl's stores around the country. Target has a partnership similar to this with another beauty supplier.

Popular beauty supplier Ulta Beauty is currently in a partnership with Target where they have storefronts and products being sold inside of Target locations all over the country including Michigan. Ulta has announced that they will be ending their partnership with Target in the summer of 2026.

Do You Shop At Ulta In Target?

MLive reports:

The partnership led to Ulta operating standalone stores inside of Target locations throughout the U.S. and offering products for sale on Target’s website. While a specific date wasn’t announced for when the Ulta locations will close, Ulta says the agreement concludes in August 2026.

There are currently 6000 Ulta stores inside of Target stores and consumers will be able to shop and use their Ulta Beauty Rewards until the partnership has concluded. This is unfortunate as they have been running this partnership since 2021. They haven't given a reason why but stated that the partnership is ending mutually.