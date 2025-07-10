The "E" stands for entertainment.

Kids fun center Chuck E. Cheese isn't just for kids anymore! The brand is pivoting with a new arcade spin-off designed specifically with us nostalgia Millennials in mind.

Get our free mobile app

" Where a Kid Can Be a Kid "

Look, kids have to grow up sometime and there's nothing fun about it. According to CNN the arcade chain claims the concept is a,

modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great.

And that includes me and you! I remember as a kid Chuck E. Cheese was the place to have your birthday party. Well, it was either that or the long-gone DZ Discovery Zone which, if I recall correctly, also attempted a comeback as recently as 2020.

It sounds as though this new spin-off concept called Chuck's Arcade will be similar to the kids version with plenty of arcade games -- from Donkey Kong to Halo-- as well as Chuck's famous animatronic friends in the Munch’s Make Believe Band.

My only question: will the new arcades serve alcohol to pair with my pizza?

Pizza Chain Chuck E. Cheese Files For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

A quick Google search reveals while the original Chuck E. Cheese arcades are family-friendly they do in fact serve alcohol with a strict two drink limit per adult. Has anyone tested this policy?

CNN adds this rebrand comes during a time of uncertainty for competitor Dave & Buster's so it sounds like Chuck is trying to cash-in and strike while the iron's hot. As of this writing there are 10 arcades already open across the U.S. including:

According to the website there is one new location scheduled as "coming soon" but sadly it's in California. For now it appears Chuck is leaving Michigan in the dust. We hope that changes soon!

Retro Arcades Around Michigan That Are A Blast From The Past If you're looking to put those quarters to use, these arcade/pinball spots around West Michigan are an excellent place to kick back and aim for some high scores. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill