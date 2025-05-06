Michigan is Home to One of the Last Remaining Rainforest Cafes

There are only 16 remaining locations open across the United States and fortunately for us, Michigan is one of those places!

How long has it been since you last visited the Rainforest Cafe, if ever?

One of the wildest dining experiences around, there were once 59 locations at the height of its popularity. Those who have dined in the rainforest themed cafe know it wasn't so much about the food as it was the experience. The Rainforest Cafe was a destination!

So, What Happened?

I was more a fan of my local Kahunaville at the Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville, Michigan which operated on a similar premise, but just like everything else fads come and go-- including the novelty of dining in a faux rainforest.

According to Chowhound,

The mass amount of Rainforest Cafes closing their doors is due to the combination of America's loss of interest in themed dining chains dining chains and the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These two phenomenons together have caused a mass wave of closures within the last few decades.

Rainforest Cafe Auburn Hills, MI

Most Rainforest Cafes were located inside shopping malls and Michigan's last remaining restaurant is no different. Diners can visit the Rainforest Cafe in Auburn Hill's Great Lake Crossing Mall seven days a week. Other remaining locations can be found:

Tempe, AZ

Ontario, CA

Lake Buena Vista, FL (x2)

Sunrise, FL

Gurnee, IL

Bloomington, MN (Mall of America)

Las Vegas, NV

Niagara Falls, NY

Nashville, TN

Galveston, TX

Grapevine, TX

Katy, TX

San Antonio, TX

