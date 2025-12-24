The holiday season is a special time in Indiana where residents gather to give gifts and enjoy a holiday meal with family and friends. However, residents are urged to check the labels of food before preparing meals, as several items have been recalled this holiday season.

Christmas Food Recalls: Complete List Of Warnings In Indiana

December's food recalls include several undeclared allergens, Listeria, and foreign materials. Here’s what to check for in your homes before holiday celebrations commence:

Happy Farms Shredded Cheese - the cheese is recalled due to potential contamination with metal fragments. The listed batches cover various blends and have a Class II risk classification. The recall impacts the Happy Farms Shredded Italian Blend Cheese—1,900 cases—UPC: 4061463330949—batch and sell-by dates: 0008922982 / 2/22/2026, 0008926344 / 2/23/2026. Happy Farms Mozzarella Shredded Cheese—UPCs: 4061463330864, 4061463369413—batch and sell-by dates: 1500560016 / 2/8/2026, 1500562694 / 2/14/2026, 0008915062 / 2/18/2026, 0008921597 / 2/21/2026, 0008914480 / 2/13/2026 are also impacted. The products were distributed in Aldi stores in Indiana.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. voluntarily recalled Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark due to the potential for an undeclared wheat allergen, and Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark because of a potential undeclared pecan allergen. The products were distributed in Aldi stores in Indiana.

Cinnamon recall-The affected cinnamon has a best-by date of Sept. 15, 2027, and “is packaged in a vacuum or modified atmosphere 40g pouch with a brown label indicating Lucky Foods brand at the top of the pouch.”Officials added that the product was distributed to retailers, including grocery stores and restaurants, between April 11, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025. Other recently recalled cinnamon products also include:

La Frontera cinnamon

Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree

Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores

