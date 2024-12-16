Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit!

While the holidays can be chaotic and stressful, one Michigan grocery store encouraging patrons to swing by to spread holiday cheer by decorating their community Christmas tree in their parking lot.

Get our free mobile app

I literally just put my Christmas tree up last night, but I just moved, what's your excuse? I'll admit I'm lacking in the "Christmas cheer" department but seeing this post truly warmed my heart.

Last month Parchment, Michigan Save-A-Lot manager Tammy Breed posted in a local Facebook group:

Save A Lot put lights and a few ornaments on the tree in front of the store. If you would like to add one of your ornaments to the tree and make it a community tree, we welcome your Christmas spirit!

An idea so charming it feels like it was ripped straight out of a Hallmark movie! However, it seems like I'm not the only one who isn't in the Christmas spirit.

I stopped by the tree on Sunday, December 15-- a mere ten days before Christmas-- and the tree is looking a little sad; the recent high winds appear to have knocked several decorations down and public participation seems minimal.

Parchment Xmas Tree Parchment, Michigan - Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

Had I not been pressed for time I would have run right into neighboring Dollar Tree, quickly bought a cheap ornament or two, and hung it on the tree. But where has everyone else been?!

We are in the final push to Christmas and it would not only warm my heart but the Parchment community, and the Save-A-Lot staff especially to fill this tree with ornaments by Christmas Day.

Think we can do it?

Grocery Stores Closed On Christmas In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson