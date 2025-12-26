Many Michigan residents keep their favorite snacks on hand for when hunger strikes or when they're craving a sweet or salty treat. However, Michigan residents are urged to check their snack cabinets for a recalled treat that could cause a life-threatening illness.

Popular Chocolate Snacks Recalled From Major Retailer In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recent recall of a popular chocolate snack due to undeclared allergens has been expanded. The recalled items may pose a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if eaten. The recall includes the following products:

Get our free mobile app

The two snacks identified in the recall are Choceur-branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark. According to the FDA notice, the Cookie Butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon bark may contain undeclared wheat. Even more concerning, these products were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores and may still be in consumers’ homes.

Cookie Butter Holiday Bark, 5 oz. Choceur branded stand-up pouch bags:

-Lot #: 28525 – Best By 05/2026.

-Lot #: 29925 – Best By 05/2026.

-Lot #: 30625 – Best By 06/2026.

Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark, 5 oz. Choceur branded stand-up pouch bags:

-Lot #: 28525 – Best By 08/2026.

-Lot #: 29925 – Best By 08/2026.

-Lot #: 30625 – Best By 09/2026.

Because each holiday bark variety fails to list the proper ingredients, consumers with allergies to pecans or wheat are at the highest risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the products.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled products should discard them entirely or return them to Aldi for a refund.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray