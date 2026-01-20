Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Salmonella Expands To Indiana
Many Indiana residents keep their favorite brand of chocolate on hand for a sweet snack or treat after a meal. However, a chocolate recall has now expanded to Indiana, and residents are warned that consuming the sweet treat could lead to a serious illness.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall of chocolate has expanded to include eight products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The bacterial infection can cause symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
The recalled Spring & Mulberry bars have been on the market since Sept. 15, 2025. The company initially recalled only its Mint Leaf flavor. But it expanded the recall to include other flavors and lot numbers of the products (listed below) that were produced during the same time period and on the same equipment
The recalled chocolate bars were available for purchase online and at select retail stores nationwide. The lot numbers are printed on the back of the package and on the inner flow wrap. They include:
- Earl Grey with lot number 025258
- Lavender Rose with lot numbers 025259 and 025260
- Mango Chili with lot number 025283
- Mint Leaf with lot number 025255
- Mixed Berry with lot numbers 025275, 025281, and 025337
- Mulberry Fennel with lot number 025345
- Pacan (sic)Datę with lot numbers 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, and 025343
- Pure Dark Minis with lot number 025273
No reported illnesses have been reported to date. Those who purchased the items should dispose of them and request a refund.
