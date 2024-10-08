More Michigan Eateries Should Pair Chili With Cinnamon Rolls

Hey, don't knock it until you try it!

You've probably heard of people dipping their Wendy's fries in their Frosty or heck, maybe you were raised putting a slice of American cheese on top of your apple pie, but have you ever heard of people pair chili with cinnamon rolls?!

Trust me, this is very real.

How do I know? Because I once lived in a part of the country where the chili & cinnamon rolls combo was so popular the local fast food restaurant, Runza, offered it as a combo meal at the drive-thru.

Classic Combo

I was born and raised in West Michigan, but it wasn't until I moved out to the Heartland where I first discovered this Midwestern staple. I spent 7 years living in Nebraska and Missouri and this dish is so common it's not only a fast food combo, but it's served in school lunch rooms and prison cafeterias.

Seriously, everybody is eating chili and cinnamon rolls out there.

How It Started

As for how it started? I haven't the faintest clue, and apparently the internet doesn't either. Which mad person thought to pair these unlikely dishes together? The most popular theories include:

It originated from the loggers who needed a high caloric intake

who needed a high caloric intake It was a cheap, filling meal for farmers to feed their families

to feed their families School cafeterias paired the two for a cost-effective lunch

The Real Question: How Does it Taste?

That depends on what you're into. If you like the sweet and savory combo then this meal is probably for you! Contrary to popular belief most diners don't mix the two or dunk their cinnamon rolls in chili. Instead, simply alternate bites between chili and cinnamon roll.

What do you think? Are you brave enough to sample this pairing?

