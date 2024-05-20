Is This Michigan’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Breakfast Spot?

Looking for the best mom and pop breakfast restaurant in the state of Michigan? We have a place you should try.

based on reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, recommendations, and rankings from local food experts.

The term "hole-in-the-wall" isn't the best way to describe a delicious place to eat in my opinion. However, in this example it basically means a small, affordable restaurant. At least that's how MSN.com is using it as they just published "The Best Hole-in-the-Wall Breakfast Spot in Each State." MSN.com "based their results on reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor, recommendations, and rankings from local food experts."

Walt's restaurant, breakfast Caseville, Michigan Canva and Google Street View loading...

The spot chosen for as Michigan's best hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot can be found in a tiny town at the tip of the thumb called Caseville. That spot is a family owned restaurant called Walt's Restaurant. This is what MSN.com had to say about Walt's Restaurant.

This family-owned restaurant has been serving locals for over 50 years and is known for its homestyle cooking. Real potatoes are always used here, and the homemade breads are also known for being delicious. Sweet treats like cinnamon rolls and doughnuts are recommended, in addition to flaky and buttery biscuits.

Walt's Restaurant in Caseville, Michigan Google Maps loading...

Clearly, something like the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast restaurant is a matter of opinion. What restaurant do you think should have received this honor?

