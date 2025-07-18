Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat

Summer is the perfect season in Michigan for grilling our favorite meats and enjoying an unforgettable barbecue. However, Michigan residents are warned to check their refrigerators and freezers as thousands of pounds of meat have been recalled.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 24,173 pounds of sausage have been recalled because the product “may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of plastic.

The FSIS has designated the recall as “HIGH- Class I,” meaning the situation involves a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The recall includes the following products:

Kayem Foods Inc. has recalled its Al Fresco brand chicken sausage, which is described as “fully cooked,” and was reportedly produced on June 28. The recall includes the following product:

  • ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup
  • 11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces
  • Lot code: 179
  • USE/FRZ BY date: OCT 01 2025, printed on the back package label

The sausages were sold at popular grocery chains including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, and more. Consumers are to either throw away or return the chicken sausage to the place of purchase. Consumers are also urged to check the lists below for other recalled products at Michigan Walmart and Meijer stores.

