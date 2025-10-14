Folks in Comstock Township in Kalamazoo just lost one of their go-to spots for late night eats and delivery.

Did Two Fellas Grill on Gull Road really pick up and leave without warning? What happened?

Get our free mobile app

Just weeks after the scary incident on September 20 in which four people were shot after a fight broke out at the Two Fellas Grill near the Western Michigan University campus, it appears their eastside location on Gull Road has quietly closed its doors.

The grilled wrap and chicken tender-centric restaurant chain only opened their Gull Road shop three years ago, its second at the time. In addition to their campus location, Two Fellas Grill also opened a third restaurant on South Westnedge in the former Blaze Pizza location in October 2024. As of this writing the only locations listed on their website are WMU and Westnedge.

WKFR 2022: Two Fellas on Gull Road Celebrates Grand Opening

WKFR 2022: Two Fellas on Gull Road Celebrates Grand Opening

As for when this happened, we're not really sure. One Two Fellas regular shared on Facebook just days ago,

I drove by on my way out and it was dark. And that’s my late night Saturday spot, so I goggled it, ready to call and it said permanently closed - Amanda S.

Two Fellas Grill Gull Road Kalamazoo Google Maps loading...

So, I guess "It's a Wrap!" on the Gull Road shop after all.

With regards to the September 20th shooting the restaurant says it has hired its own private, armed security guard and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will increase patrol frequency. KDPS Captain Scott VanderEnde told Kalamazoo's WWMT,

'We've been in communication with the business...I think we've got a good plan with them. We are going to bring in one of our camera carts to that general area with their permission and park it on their lot and help to just have a constant presence there.'

Two Fellas also says it will close all locations an hour earlier, at 3:00 a.m. Read a statement from Two Fellas here.

Former Hot 'n Nows of Michigan, What Are They Now? The Michigan-based burger chain operated in nearly 15 states at its prime. Today the only remaining location in operation is in Sturgis, MI. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon