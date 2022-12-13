You had me at conversation pit!

I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement.

Get our free mobile app

Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle and bustle of metro Chicago, this ranch-style home is located in Chesterton, Indiana-- hometown of notable stand-up comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan!

The property listing states,

Tucked on a quiet street in downtown Chesterton you will find this sprawling ranch perfect for a growing family...Conveniently located near all major highways and the National Lakeshore, you won't want to miss out on this home!

The all-brick home features 1800 square feet of living space on the first floor alone, but the real star of the show is in the basement where you'll find the party pad of your retro dreams.

Again, the home wasn't built until the late '70s but you'd never know it based on the basement. Whoever designed this home definitely had entertaining in mind as you'll not only find a full built-in bar space and fireplace but also an iconic conversation pit in the home's lower level-- straight out of Mad Men!

For those that aren't familiar, conversation pits were popular throughout the 1960s and '70s and featured a sunken seating area designed to bring its occupants closer together and facilitate, well, conversation.

Although the home features many modern updates, I'm glad this is one design feature the current owners decided to preserve. Which topics would you discuss in your conversation pit?

Check out the home below:

For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement The ranch-style home is located near the National Lakeshore in Indiana.