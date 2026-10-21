Michigan residents near Monroe, Luna Pier, and the area known as the "Lost Peninsula" are watching closely as officials respond to the hazardous chemical release in Toledo, just across the Ohio-Michigan border overnight Tuesday, October 20 into Wednesday morning. According to Detroit's WDIV,

"Ohio officials have issued evacuation orders overnight for residents within a one-mile radius of a hazardous materials spill in northern Toledo, near the Michigan-Ohio border."

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While we here in West Michigan woke up to a blanket of fog, the Toledo area was dealing with a different kind of concern. The situation continued to develop throughout Wednesday morning, with air quality improving but not yet returning to normal.

Toledo officials have now identified the substance as glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) and claim at this point, it's mostly just an irritant at this stage.

According to Toledo's WTOL 11, glycidyl methacrylate, "is commonly utilized as a reactive monomer and chemical intermediate in industrial applications, including coatings, polymers, and resins." While local Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says there is no imminent danger, Baroudi acknowledges the substance is quite toxic if you touch it or ingest it.

Here in Michigan, Monroe County schools chose to keep schools and other facilities closed on Wednesday.

The chemical leak has been identified as coming from MC Tank Terminal at 1266 Progress Ave. in Toledo. As of this writing evacuation orders remain in effect for those within a 1-mile radius of the site and shelter-in-place orders remain for the surrounding 3-mile radius. Find local air quality conditions here at AirNow.gov.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems that draw in outside air. Officials cautioned that chemical odors may be noticeable beyond the designated protective zones. -- The Sun Times News

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