As Halloween approaches, I've been exploring Michigan's dark side. Forget haunted houses and urban legends. In this case, fact is spookier than fiction. Did you know Michigan once had its own king? His reign was short-lived and he met an untimely end at the hands of his own followers.

The scariest part? It all took place on a remote Michigan island.

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Michigan's King Strang Met a Violent End on Beaver Island

I took the ultimate "Pure Michigan" trip earlier this month, visiting Charlevoix, Beaver Island, Suttons Bay, and Fishtown. Between the breathtaking lake views and vibrant fall foliage, I also uncovered a darker side of Michigan history that most people probably don't know.

A group of Mormons once flocked to Beaver Island seeking refuge, but things took an unexpected turn when their leader, James Jesse Strang, proclaimed himself king. As the historical marker next to the St. James Habor explains, due to growing fiction amongst the group and their leader,

Two of James Jesse Strang's disgruntled followers who were hiding...attacked the self-proclaimed king...they shot and clubbed the Mormon leader, who died from his wounds 23 days later.

At the time of the attack Strang had been on his way to meet with the captain of the U.S.S. Michigan, which was docked in the harbor. After the attack, Strang's assassins were taken to Mackinac Island, but the ship's captain wouldn't allow Mormon police to arrest them!

Beaver Island Historical Society - Lauren G/TSM Beaver Island King Strang

Once set free, the assailants were carried through the streets on the shoulders of Strang's enemies, who celebrated and even bought the men drinks! So, I don't think anyone was too upset that the "king's" reign was finally over.

Now this is just the kind of bizarre Michigan history we want to hear more of!

Your Guide to Spooky Season in Michigan 31 days in October, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in We're in the countdown to Halloween . With only, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in Southwest Michigan . Warning: they're not for the faint of heart! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon