Nine Michigan teens are missing, and their families are waiting for answers. Take a moment to look at their photos; you may recognize someone.

Nearly a dozen Michigan children from ages 14 to 18 are still missing. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these kids are suffering through right now.

Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

9 Michigan Children Missing in 2026

Dajanae Frazier

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: October 10th, 2026

Missing From: Detroit

Age Now: 14 years old

Juana Magdalena Perez-Perez

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026

Missing From: South Haven

Age Now: 16 years old

Maliyah Gray

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 17th, 2026

Missing From: Flint

Age Now: 14 years old

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Deontae Raynard Cobb-Hinton

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 16th, 2026

Missing From: Clinton Township

Age Now: 18 years old

A'siyah Murphy

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 14th, 2026

Missing From: Ypsilanti

Age Now: 17 years old

Marisella Nieves

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026

Missing From: Grand Rapids

Age Now: 17 years old

Ava Trice

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 15th, 2026

Missing From: Lansing

Age Now: 15 years old

Zy’ann Fluellen

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 1st, 2026

Missing From: Clarkston

Age Now: 18 years old

Nevaeh Fields

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: February 11th, 2026

Missing From: New Baltimore

Age Now: 15 years old

If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).