Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help
Nine Michigan teens are missing, and their families are waiting for answers. Take a moment to look at their photos; you may recognize someone.
Nearly a dozen Michigan children from ages 14 to 18 are still missing. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these kids are suffering through right now.
Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.
9 Michigan Children Missing in 2026
Dajanae Frazier
- Date Last Seen: October 10th, 2026
- Missing From: Detroit
- Age Now: 14 years old
Juana Magdalena Perez-Perez
- Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026
- Missing From: South Haven
- Age Now: 16 years old
Maliyah Gray
- Date Last Seen: September 17th, 2026
- Missing From: Flint
- Age Now: 14 years old
Deontae Raynard Cobb-Hinton
- Date Last Seen: September 16th, 2026
- Missing From: Clinton Township
- Age Now: 18 years old
A'siyah Murphy
- Date Last Seen: August 14th, 2026
- Missing From: Ypsilanti
- Age Now: 17 years old
Marisella Nieves
- Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026
- Missing From: Grand Rapids
- Age Now: 17 years old
Ava Trice
- Date Last Seen: June 15th, 2026
- Missing From: Lansing
- Age Now: 15 years old
Zy’ann Fluellen
- Date Last Seen: June 1st, 2026
- Missing From: Clarkston
- Age Now: 18 years old
Nevaeh Fields
- Date Last Seen: February 11th, 2026
- Missing From: New Baltimore
- Age Now: 15 years old
If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan's Most Wanted: October 2026
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow