Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Nine Michigan teens are missing, and their families are waiting for answers. Take a moment to look at their photos; you may recognize someone.

Nearly a dozen Michigan children from ages 14 to 18 are still missing. I can not imagine the sleepless nights the families of each of these kids are suffering through right now.

Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

9 Michigan Children Missing in 2026

Dajanae Frazier

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: October 10th, 2026
  • Missing From: Detroit
  • Age Now: 14 years old

Juana Magdalena Perez-Perez

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026
  • Missing From: South Haven
  • Age Now: 16 years old

 

Maliyah Gray

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 17th, 2026
  • Missing From: Flint
  • Age Now: 14 years old
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Deontae Raynard Cobb-Hinton

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 16th, 2026
  • Missing From: Clinton Township
  • Age Now: 18 years old

 

A'siyah Murphy

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 14th, 2026
  • Missing From: Ypsilanti
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Marisella Nieves

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026
  • Missing From: Grand Rapids
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Ava Trice

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 15th, 2026
  • Missing From: Lansing
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Zy’ann Fluellen

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 1st, 2026
  • Missing From: Clarkston
  • Age Now: 18 years old

Nevaeh Fields

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: February 11th, 2026
  • Missing From: New Baltimore
  • Age Now: 15 years old

 

If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

 

Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan's Most Wanted: October 2026

Your scrolling thumb has an assignment. Below, Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan’s Most Wanted for October 2026 features photos and warrant details for people authorities are trying to locate. Give it a closer look, and if you have a tip, submit it anonymously using the Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan Tip Form.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

 

Filed Under: Clarkston, Clinton Township, Detroit, grand rapids, lansing, Michigan, Missing Children, New Baltimore, South Haven
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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