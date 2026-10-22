Looking for a unique thrill this Halloween? Select Tommy's Express car wash locations across Michigan are once again participating in the Tunnel of Terror. Here's how you can get a car wash and a carload of Halloween frights, all in one spooky spin through the tunnel!

Where to Find Tommy's Haunted Car Washes in Southwest Michigan

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This is something I didn't realize was on my bucket list until this exact moment. After 37 Halloweens and counting, I'm always looking for a new way to shake up spooky season, and a haunted car wash should sure do the trick! I could use a car wash anyway.

While Tommy's Tunnel of Terror has locations across Michigan, Southwest Michigan horror fans have three local spots to choose from:

Each location has different event times and pricing for their Tunnel of Terror, so be sure to check your nearest Tommy's for details. Prices range between $0-$25 for Tommy's members, and $20-$25 for non-members. Guests can expect up to a 3 minutes of terror as the car wash belt will be on its slowest speed for maximum thrill time.

Is Tommy's Tunnel of Terror Kid-Friendly?

If your kid gets spooked easily, then maybe you should just leave them with the babysitter for this one. According to the Tommy's website,

While some sites aim to be more family and children-friendly than others, we ask that you use your best judgment when bringing your children to this haunted car wash event.

Expect lots of jump scares, spooky scenes, and the eerie tunes to go with it. Just know, once you start your journey into the Tunnel of Terror, there's no turning back!

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