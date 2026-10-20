After months of construction, lane restrictions, and even road closures for crane operations, Kalamazoo locals are finally getting a chance to see what all that downtown disruption has been leading up to!

Construction of the new event center downtown has been a major topic of conversation since it was first announced way back in March 2023, and now the public can get a closer look at what's in store.

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Kalamazoo Event Center Preview Center Opens for Public Open House

On Wednesday, October 28, the newly-created Event Center Preview Center is opening its doors for a public open house, giving residents, local businesses, sports fans, and curious community members a chance to explore plans for one of downtown Kalamazoo's most anticipated developments.

KEC Preview Center - Google Maps Kalamazoo Event Center Preview Center

So, if you want to take those new arena seats for a test drive, this is your chance! The Preview Center is located right behind the event center, at 444 W. Michigan Ave. and will be open to visitors from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Here's What You Can Expect at the Kalamazoo Event Center Preview:

In addition to testing the actual arena seats, Kalamazoo Wings fans can place their deposit on seats for the team's inaugural season at the new area in October 2027, as well as take a virtual 3D tour of the new facility. Then, the only thing fans have to do is wait for the big day.

Wings Stadium, Wings Event Center Kalamazoo - Google Maps Wings Stadium, Wings Event Center Kalamazoo

We've watched for years as the new construction has taken shape downtown, and it feels like each time I drive past, it looks different! As excited as I am to see the K-Wings play in their shiny new home, I'll admit I'm a little sad to see the end of an era for the old "Wings Stadium." So many legendary acts have performed there over the years, like the Jackson 5, Bob Seger, Black Sabbath, and even Elvis!

Michigan-native Alice Cooper has been playing Wings Stadium since its inaugural season in 1975. Don't miss his final show there November 7, 2026!

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Wings Stadium In Kalamazoo It was August 30th of 1976 when comedian George Carlin rolled into Kalamazoo. Reserved tickets for his show were $5.50/$6.50. Here are a few photographs of his evening at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo. Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter

Kalamazoo Locals React To New Downtown Arena A $300 million, privately funded arena could be coming to downtown Kalamazoo . Here's what locals have to say: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon