Viral Sensation Angine de Poitrine is Finally Coming to Michigan

Viral Sensation Angine de Poitrine is Finally Coming to Michigan

℗ 2024 Angine de Poitrine

Their highly anticipated Michigan debut is finally happening! This time, fans won't have to travel out of state to see what the buzz is all about. Viral French-Canadian music duo Angine de Poitrine is bringing their mesmerizing new sound to Royal Oak next year.

Here's How Michigan Fans Can Get Angine de Poitrine Tickets

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Angine de Poitrine Set to Make Michigan Debut at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Both their look and their sound are instantly recognizable. With their signature black-and-white polka dots and hypnotic, trance-like music, it's easy to see why the internet has become fascinated with "Klek" and "Khn", as the duo's characters are known. With their bizarre costumes and surreal stage presence, they look like they've wandered straight out of an episode of H.R. Pufnstuf or someone's fever dream.

Tickets for Angine de Poitrine's May 6 performance in Royal Oak go on sale Friday 10/30 at 10:00 a.m., but fans can sign up for a special 10/23 presale here.

The out-of-this-world duo has a signature sound that stands apart from today's music trends, built around what they describe as “chromatic quarter-tone phrases.” The result is trippy, unpredictable, and melodic:

Using his agile toes and an electronic looping module, Khn records and harmonizes multiple layers of melodic ornamentation in real time, constantly switching between microtonal guitar and bass lines that intertwine -- Angine de Poitrine

After making their late-night TV debut on Fallon and wrapping up a limited U.S. tour, Angine de Poitrine's first big tour. For fans not only in Michigan, but across the nation, this is finally their first chance to see the band they've been obsessing over for months live in person. So, expect tickets to go fast!

10 of Michigan's Interlochen Arts Academy's Most Famous Alumni

Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen (Green Lake Township), Michigan, has produced some of America's most talented artists. But, is the state's most expensive private high school worth over $75,000 per year? Here's a look at 10 of their most famous alumni and their estimated net worth, courtesy of CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Western Michigan University 10 Most Famous Alumni

Western Michigan University has sent plenty of Broncos out into the world who became big deals.
Some became household names. Others built careers in sports, music, movies, television, and business that made them instantly recognizable far beyond Kalamazoo.
Here are 10 of the most famous people with ties to Western Michigan University.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

 

Filed Under: canada, Detroit, Michigan, Royal Oak, tiktok
Categories: Articles, Concerts, Music, News

More From WKFR