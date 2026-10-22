Their highly anticipated Michigan debut is finally happening! This time, fans won't have to travel out of state to see what the buzz is all about. Viral French-Canadian music duo Angine de Poitrine is bringing their mesmerizing new sound to Royal Oak next year.

Here's How Michigan Fans Can Get Angine de Poitrine Tickets

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Angine de Poitrine Set to Make Michigan Debut at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Both their look and their sound are instantly recognizable. With their signature black-and-white polka dots and hypnotic, trance-like music, it's easy to see why the internet has become fascinated with "Klek" and "Khn", as the duo's characters are known. With their bizarre costumes and surreal stage presence, they look like they've wandered straight out of an episode of H.R. Pufnstuf or someone's fever dream.

Tickets for Angine de Poitrine's May 6 performance in Royal Oak go on sale Friday 10/30 at 10:00 a.m., but fans can sign up for a special 10/23 presale here.

The out-of-this-world duo has a signature sound that stands apart from today's music trends, built around what they describe as “chromatic quarter-tone phrases.” The result is trippy, unpredictable, and melodic:

Using his agile toes and an electronic looping module, Khn records and harmonizes multiple layers of melodic ornamentation in real time, constantly switching between microtonal guitar and bass lines that intertwine -- Angine de Poitrine

After making their late-night TV debut on Fallon and wrapping up a limited U.S. tour, Angine de Poitrine's first big tour. For fans not only in Michigan, but across the nation, this is finally their first chance to see the band they've been obsessing over for months live in person. So, expect tickets to go fast!