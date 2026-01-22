Central & Eastern Michigan To Compete In Motor City MACtion @ Ford Field

A couple of years ago when the Mid-American Conference (MAC) went viral when they changed a ton of their conference football games to the middle of the week. This move was made to give these athletes a chance to play more nationally televised games on linear networks like ESPN. This would result in the birth of what is now known as MACtion.

The midweek MACtion would turn into a phenomenon across the country amongst sports fans as they were watching these hard-fought games go down during primetime in the middle of the week. They saw fans with their shirts off waving them around in below freezing temperatures and ultimately fell in love with the MAC conference.

Michigan is lucky enough to have 3 universities that compete within the MAC conference in Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Central Michigan. Each of them has their pros and cons, and in football they complete for the Michigan MAC trophy amongst one another. Eastern and Central are looking to up the stakes for the next two matchups as they'll be playing in Detroit instead of their home campuses.

Do You Think Western Should Get In on The Motor City MACtion @ Ford Field?

The Detroit Lions official website reports:

Get ready, the Eagles and Chippewas are bringing MACtion to the Motor City! Central Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University announced today, Jan. 21, that for the next two years, beginning with the 2026 season, the in-state rivals will meet in a midweek November game at Ford Field. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will release the exact date, time, and television information in early spring. Eastern Michigan will be the home team in 2026, and Central Michigan in 2027. Tickets for the 2026 game will go on sale in the spring.

These two teams are a part of the longest running football rivalry in the MAC at 103 games and only trails Michigan-Michigan State for the longest in-state rivalry by 15 games.