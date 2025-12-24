Many Michigan residents will be celebrating the holidays with a house full of family and friends. However, health officials are warning that cases of flu are spiking in the Great Lakes state, and residents are urged to take precautions this holiday season.

CDC: Flu Surge In Michigan Prompts Warning For Holiday Gatherings

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Flu season and the holiday season always intersect, and it can prove to be a dangerous combination. Infected people may not always experience symptoms and can unknowingly pass it on to loved ones during holiday hugs and handshakes. Michigan is now one of the nation's hotspots for hospital visits for flu symptoms, with cases of a new flu variant to be aware of.

The mutated H3N2 strain, called “subclade K,” has spread rapidly in at least 20 U.S. states so far, including Michigan, and tends to cause more severe illness than the H1N1 influenza subtype. While this year’s flu vaccine is not a perfect match for Subclade K, health officials say it still offers strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization. Health officials also provide tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wear a mask at large gatherings.

Practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently and keeping surfaces clean.

