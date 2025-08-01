What's so great about Carmel, Indiana?

Apparently, a lot! Data shows the mid-size midwestern town is among the safest in the country garnering national recognition from major media publications. Here's where Carmel shines brightest:

The Indianapolis suburb has received acclaim for its planning and development and in 2025 alone has been recognized as #1 Best Small City in America by WalletHub, #1 Best Place to Move to in the Midwest by Consumer Affairs, and #2 Best Place to Live in the U.S.by Livability.

Founded in 1837 it was originally called "Bethlehem" before its name change and incorporation nearly 40 years later. According to historians at Indiana University,

By the end of the 20th century, Carmel was one of Indiana's fastest growing cities.

Today Carmel is known for its famous Christkindlmarkt-- which was voted among the Best Holiday Market in the Nation by USA Today-- and its scenic Monon Trail which runs through neighborhoods across the city.

Crime in Carmel

Data from Niche shows violent and property crime rates in Carmel, IN are significantly lower than the national average by about 50-60%. Many households cite Carmel's high safety rates as a key reason for choosing to make their home in Carmel.

To track data yourself the City of Carmel provides an interactive safety dashboard that provides real-time data on property crime such as burglary and theft. Explore the dashboard here.

