Target Ending Price Match Policy At All Michigan Locations

Target has been subject to a lot of heat this year from their customers as many of them were upset for decisions made by the higher ups in the company. This all started back in January when President Donald Trump was elected to office and began to reverse DEI initiatives and target chose to abide by this executive order. The people began to boycott target and spread the information all over the internet.

Now, I think Target is about to be back in the crosshairs again after they have made another interesting business decision. Many people will tell you that they enjoy going to target because they are always able to find their favorite brands and get them for the best possible price, well not anymore.

Target would allow their customers to purchase an item for a cheaper price if someone found it available online for another retailer at that price. It's called price matching, and many companies choose to partake to encourage customers to return. Unfortunately for those who enjoy shopping at the red circle, Target is ending their price match perks.

Do You Use Price Matching At Target?

This decision is effective starting Monday July 28th as they are joining Walmart who stopped offering the service in 2019 and Amazon who also ended the perk. MLive reports:

Shoppers overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, the company said in a statement to Retail Dive. We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle and more.

Target shoppers in Michigan, you only have a few days left to take advantage of this perk before it's gone for the foreseeable future.