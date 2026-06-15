Looks like summer is shaping up nicely this week in Southwest Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and just a hint of rain to keep things interesting.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 15th, 2026, through Sunday, June 21st, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 72.

Partly sunny skies. High 72. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 74.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 74. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 52. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 73.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 73. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 72.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 72. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 53.

Mostly clear skies. Low 53. Friday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny skies. High 73.

Mostly sunny skies. High 73. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 53.

Mostly clear skies. Low 53. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 54.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 54. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 74.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 72.

Partly sunny skies. High 72. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 74.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 74. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 53.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 53. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 74.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 74. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 72.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 72. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54. Friday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny skies. High 72.

Mostly sunny skies. High 72. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.

Mostly clear skies. Low 54. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 55.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 55. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 75.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 60. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 75.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 75. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57. Wednesday: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 76.

A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 76. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 60. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 73.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy with early morning showers. High 73. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Friday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny skies. High 73.

Mostly sunny skies. High 73. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 60.

Mostly clear skies. Low 60. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 60.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 60. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 75.

Severe Weather Topples Tree Into Grand Rapids DJ's House Severe weather rolled through West Michigan on Wednesday, June 10. The wind was so powerful that it snapped this big tree in half, landing on Grand Rapids morning show host Big Joe's home, fence, and backyard. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh