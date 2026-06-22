Prepare For Summer Weather As Temperatures Climb This
This week promises plenty of sunshine, but don’t forget your umbrella—those summer showers can pop up when you least expect them.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 22nd, 2026, through Sunday, June 28th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Morning showers, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75.
- Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.
- Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 57.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 80.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.
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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 76.
- Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 52.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers after 2 pm. High 77.
- Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 86.
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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75.
- Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 72.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers. High 78.
- Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 64.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 87.
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Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill