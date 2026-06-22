This week promises plenty of sunshine, but don’t forget your umbrella—those summer showers can pop up when you least expect them.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 22nd, 2026, through Sunday, June 28th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Morning showers, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75.

Morning showers, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 57.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 57. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77.

Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.

Mostly clear skies. Low 55. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.

Mostly sunny skies. High 78. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56. Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 80.

Partly cloudy skies. High 80. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 60. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 76.

Partly sunny skies. High 76. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 52.

Mostly clear skies. Low 52. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers after 2 pm. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers after 2 pm. High 77. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77.

Partly sunny skies with early morning showers. High 77. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.

Mostly clear skies. Low 55. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.

Mostly sunny skies. High 78. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.

Partly sunny skies. High 81. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 86.

Read More: Kalamazoo Reveals Exciting Downtown Street Renovation Plans

Read More: Kalamazoo Reveals Exciting Downtown Street Renovation Plans

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 75. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 72.

Mostly sunny skies. High 72. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers. High 78. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 60. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.

Partly sunny skies. High 81. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 64.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 64. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 87.

10 Popular Summer Activities in Michigan