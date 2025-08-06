Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep butter on hand to add flavor to any meal. However, thousands of pounds of butter have been recalled that could cause serious illness, and residents in both states are warned to check their refrigerators immediately.

Massive Butter Recall Hits Michigan And Indiana Grocery Stores

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reclassifying a recall on more than 64,000 pounds of butter as Class II, putting it at the second-highest warning level, due to undeclared milk allergens. While symptoms can widely vary, severe cases can result in hives, swelling, vomiting, and even death. The recall affects the following product:

The FDA issued an initial notice for Bunge North America, which had voluntarily recalled 1,800 cases of its NH European Style Butter Blend, equivalent to an estimated 64,800 pounds, after discovering that the product contained an allergen — milk — that was not disclosed on the label.

The affected butter is packaged in white paperboard cases in one-pound slabs and contains the UPC 10078684 73961 2 and the lot code 5064036503. The affected butter was distributed throughout the United States, as well as in the Dominican Republic.

FDA cautions consumers that if anyone accidentally ingests the recalled products and experiences any allergy symptoms, they should seek medical attention and "evaluate the need to use emergency medication (such as epinephrine)."

There have not been any adverse reactions reported in connection with this recall; however, as always, consumers who may be affected by milk allergies should discard the product immediately.

