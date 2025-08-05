McDonaldLand Makes A Return To Every Michigan Location

Way back in the 70s Mcdonaldland opened and provided an added spark to the magic that was Mcdonald's. This new creation would create the beloved characters that many people grew up with and could remember playing with them while eating apple pies and hamburgers. Since then, those characters have been used in toys, games, movies, and more.

Get our free mobile app

McDonald's watched the characters grow and become more famous over time and have strategically used them for promotion. While they have brought back popular characters like the Hamburglar and Grimace, which got reception from young and old fans alike, they realized the young fans have no clue what McDonaldland is.

This sparked a new idea for McDonald's to drawn in old fans while also showing something exciting to their new fans. McDonald's announced that they would be unveiling a new meal that will feature the original 6 characters Ronald Mcdonald, Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry friends as collectible tin toys.

Do You Remember Mcdonaldland?

The meal comes with a new, limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake – an ode to a major landmark from the whimsical world and your choice of 10 McNuggets or a quarter pounder with cheese and fries. MLive reports:

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture. “And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”

As someone who knows about all of the old characters but had no clue about McDonaldland, I can't wait to get my hands on one of these meals and hopefully collect all of the tins.