Michigan is home to several of the most famous pizza restaurants in America, which got their start here in the Great Lakes state. One of Michigan's most popular spots for Detroit-style pizza has been named the best slice in the state.

Food Network Names Buscemi's As Michigan's Best Pizza Slice

Food Network ranked the 50 Best Pizza Slices by state that serve consistently delicious pizza and receive rave reviews from loyal customers. An unexpected spot that got its start as a sub shop is now Michigan's best place for the most irresistible slice of pizza.

The Original Buscemi's, with several locations in Michigan, began in the 1950s as a party store selling subs and expanded to pizza, becoming a local staple. And Food Network says this isn't your typical party store pizza:

The Original Buscemi's is one of the few local spots that offers slices of Detroit's famous thick-crusted square pizza made in the traditional style of cheese first, then sauce. It all starts with fresh dough that's made daily. The dough is blanketed with a thick layer of 100% real mozzarella Grande cheese, then slathered with homemade tomato sauce made from vine-ripened California tomatoes.

Try your pizza by the slice or take home a specialty pizza such as the Everything Pizza or Philly Cheesteak pizza, topped with thinly sliced ribeye, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and extra cheese.

Stop by one of Buscemi's many Metro Detroit locations for the best pizza slice in Michigan.

