Are We Surprised? Another Michigan Brewery Closes Taproom

What's the current state of the craft beer industry in Michigan? Because right now it looks bleak.

In just the last week we have learned of several Michigan business closing, everything from dive bars to national chains to historic theatres, and it feels like the hits just keep coming.

Remember Michigan's big craft beer boom back in the mid-2000s? I was living in Beer City USA at the time, a.k.a Grand Rapids, Michigan, and I remember when I graduated college there were about 8 breweries within the city limits alone.

According to the Grand Valley Lanthorn today that number is more like 40 breweries within a 30-minute radius! How much is too much? Well, I think we've finally reach our limit.

Has Michigan's Craft Beer Bubble Burst?

In early November breweries on the east side of the state began announcing their sudden closures, such as Ascension Brewing in Novi and Arctic Circle in Chesterfield, and now breweries in West Michigan are following suit.

Just days after Brite Eyes Brewing in Kalamazoo announced plans to close their doors on Saturday, November 23, Two Bandits Brewing announced they will be closing their taproom in Coldwater, Michigan in the coming weeks:

After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to close our Coldwater brewpub effective Wednesday, November 27, converting the location to a brewhouse and distribution center...This shift in operations will allow us to devote time and resources to expanding our distribution partnerships. We hope that very soon, you'll find Two Bandits craft beer on more shelves and taps throughout lower Michigan.

Not surprisingly, many industries from craft beer to Detroit automakers are strategizing and restructuring operations during these bleak economic times. What will the future of craft beer look like in Michigan?

Two Bandits Brewing has a remaining location open in Hicksville, Ohio at 106 E. High Street.

