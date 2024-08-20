Escape the college crowd in Kalamazoo with these top hangout picks for the 40s crowd.

I'm sure the twenty-something crowd wants to hang out without people the age of their parents around. Well, guess what, we don't want you up in our business while we are grabbing a drink and hanging out with our besties either. Here's a short list of spots where we can hang out and be ourselves in Kalamazoo. (Side note: there are awesome places nearby Like Presidential Brewing that didn't make the list below because they're in Portage.)

9 Best Hangout Spots for the Older Kalamazoo Crowd

#9 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grill

If delicious burgers and onion rings at a dive bar are your jam, Sugar Bown Bar & Grill has pretty good reviews on Yelp. You can find them on Washington Ave near downtown Kalamazoo.

#8 Thunderbird River Ranch

The former site of Arcadia Ales pulls in an older crowd during the day but has more of a college crowd at night.

#7 O'Duffy's Pub

You really can't go wrong with this Irish Pub. The area is gorgeous and the atmosphere is top-notch.

#6 The Green Top Tavern

Looking for a place to hang out with friends downtown where you can shoot pool while throwing a couple back? The Green Top Tavern has been a go-to for years.

#5 HUB Tavern + Grill

This is a nice space for bringing small and large groups. HUB Tavern has a unique menu with veggie options.

#4 Bell's Eccentric Cafe

Do I really need to describe Bell's? This Kalamazoo brewery is world famous and the atmosphere at the cafe is awesome.

#3 Louie's Trophy House

On the corner of Walbridge and East North, Louie's has been a Kalamazoo staple for many years.

#2 WL Social House

The WL stands for Wine Loft. That's right, the Wine Loft still exists, it was simply reimagined. I've had both breakfast and dinner here and it is delicious. And it's a great place to hangout with co-workers and friends downtown Kalamazoo.

#1 Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar and Lounge

Dabney can be found on the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Rose Street in Downtown Kalamazoo. This place has a vibe like no other. The music and decor is perfect.

Did we miss your favorite Kalamazoo spot for us more mature folk? Let us know in the comments.

