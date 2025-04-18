You Just Missed Your Chance for Bottomless Burgers in Michigan

A very popular burger chain plans to celebrate 'burger month' with a burger pass that will blow your mind and increase your pants size.

On Thursday, April 17th, Red Robin announced that they would be selling a very special Burger Pass in honor of National Burger Month coming up in May. For just $20, you can get a burger a day, every single day in May. But then...CRASH!

It was not easy to get your hands on such an incredible, mouth-watering deal, as the Red Robin website was experiencing such a high volume of traffic, it kept crashing.

Within hours of the release of the Burger Passes, Red Robin sold out. Red Robin has not released exactly how many passes were available or how much traffic their website got hit with yesterday. However, it looks like they're trying to make sure not to leave a bad taste in the mouths of people like me who were not able to get a burger pass.

Apologies in advance if this sounds like an ad, because it is not. I just love burgers. So here's the deal.

Red Robins invites you to participate in their Free Burgers for a Year Sweepstakes. If this makes you hungry, you can tap here for more info.

If you do win burgers for a year, might I suggest a Banzai Burger? I freakin' love those.

