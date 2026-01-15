Many residents in Michigan and Indiana keep bottled water on hand as a convenient way to stay hydrated or to use clean, fresh water for cooking. However, residents of both states should check the label on their water that may be contaminated and cause illness if consumed.

Bottled Water Recalled From Meijer Stores In Michigan And Indiana

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of over 30,000 gallons of Meijer Steam Distilled Water sold in gallon-sized plastic jugs because the water may be contaminated with a "floating black foreign substance." While the FDA has not identified the substance or assigned a formal classification to the recall, the presence of foreign material in a consumable product raises concerns about potential health risks. Michigan and Indiana residents are urged to look for the following:

The recall was first announced on November 13, 2025, and remains ongoing affects Meijer Steam Distilled Water, sold in 1-gallon plastic jugs with red caps. Consumers can identify the recalled product by checking the label and packaging. The recalled water is marked with UPC 041250841197, has a sell-by date of October 4, 2026, and includes Lot Code 39-222 #3. Additional identifying information includes Product ID (PID) 472859 and Meijer Item Code (MIC) 477910.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, experts generally advise against consuming products with visible foreign material, as contamination can sometimes lead to gastrointestinal symptoms or other health issues. Customers can return the product to their local Meijer store for a refund or contact the company directly for additional guidance.

