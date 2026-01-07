Stay Booked Up With Kalamazoo’s New Bookstore

Over time the power of reading has been lost in our world as technology continues to advance and take over. Once upon a time, reading used to the prime source for finding and sharing knowledge, now that has all been turned over to the internet, social media, and AI. Now, it has somewhat turned into a niche hobby or interest to read or love reading.

Even though reading has lost the popularity it once held, it is still something that billions of people enjoy doing on a daily basis. Some people have converted over to using electronic reading devices or listening to audio books rather than reading physical copies. Although these trends exist, this has not ruined the physical book industry.

Many people who have a love for reading began the "Little Free Library" program which has small cases in neighborhoods for people to donate or take/borrow a free book. This is helping restore the love for reading in children and bookstores have always been a part of that effort. Kalamazoo is lucky enough to have multiple chain bookstores while also enjoying several local stores like the new one that opened in January.

When Was The Last Time You Visited A Bookstore?

MLive via MSN reports:

Emelander celebrated the grand opening of her store Booked Up, 4518 W. Main St., on Friday, Jan. 2. She’s been working on the space — which was previously a salon — since October. Her hope is that the shop becomes a place for people to meet and connect over their shared love of reading, Emelander said. Beneath a mural by Kalamazoo-based artist Patrick Hershberger, comfy couches form a sunlit reading nook where customers can chat and thumb through pages. A calendar of book signings and special events is already coming together, she said. Booked Up isn’t limiting its selection to a certain genre, Emelander said. Tall black shelves lining the walls feature everything from romance and fantasy to horror, classics and nonfiction.

Read More: Books-A-Million Opens Third Michigan Location In Kalamazoo

Although the store will have new books in stock, but a majority of their books will be used. Booked Up is offering a 15% store credit for what the book will sell for if you donate any used books you have. Readers and shoppers will be welcome to visit Booked Up 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.