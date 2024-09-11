Michigan’s Witchcraft Themed Cocktail Bar is Open Year-Round

It doesn't just have to be spooky season to enjoy Michigan's first witchcraft themed cocktail bar.

After discovering the hidden gem on what else, TikTok, I made the trek over to the east side of the state to cast some spells of my own.

That was a year ago and I'm just as eager to get back as ever! Especially now that summer is over and the witching season is upon us. Whether you're curious or simply thirsty, The Black Salt is worth a visit for the experience itself.

Located in the former Mephistos night club in Hamtramck, The Black Salt first opened in March 2023 and offers both non-alcoholic and traditional cocktails with a twist; that twist just so happens to be magic.

That is, if you should so choose. Owner Zoey Ashwood believes firmly in consent and doesn't want anyone to feel pressured into dabbling into the mystic arts. Those who wish to simply have a drink and check out the vibes are certainly welcome!

The Black Salt Hamtramck The Black Salt, Hamtramck - Lauren G/TSM/Canva

That's why The Black Salt enacted its coaster policy:

To order a spell cocktail, place your drink coaster with the 8 pointed star facing up and tell the bartender "with ritual"... without the ritual, place your coaster with the bar logo facing up. If you do not mention "with ritual," you will receive a normal cocktail with amazing ingredients.

Patrons can order from a variety of signature cocktails with ritual or without, meaning your drink may come with instructions! But that's why we're here, right?

The Black Salt Michigan The Black Salt - Lauren G/TSM/Canva

There are such spells as love, fortune, and protection; all available in non-alcoholic form. The particular cocktail I chose included a love ritual and involved writing my lover's name on edible paper and drinking it!

There are plenty of other fun touches such as spell gumball machines and a tarot card vending machine. Seriously, gather your coven and make a trip to the Detroit area for an unforgettable experience.

