We've been curious to know, where Ridiculous Steve has been hiding all summer?

One of Southwest Michigan's most recognizable sights, Steve Braithwaite and his Big Banana Car bring big smiles those young and old who are lucky enough to catch him cruising around town.

Get our free mobile app

It's only after summer has come and gone that I realized I've barely heard a peep from Steve all season!

Each summer, Ridiculous Steve and his Big Banana Car pop up at local ice cream shops, giving rides to adoring fans. In the colder months, he usually heads South, offering the same one-of-a-kind experience to excited locals. However, this year seemed to be different.

Steve and his Big Banana Car are no strangers to the small screen, having appeared in national commercials and even featured on America's Got Talent. At one point, Steve told us he was on the verge of a big break of his own, teasing a possible TV deal:

Out of the blue I received a phone call from a TV producer who was going through a stack of old business cards and came across mine. We had briefly met many years earlier...Instead of throwing my card into the bin he decided to give me a call and see what I was up to. We ended up chatting for 3 hours.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the deal may have fallen through. One of the most recent posts on his official Big Banana Car Facebook page simply reads,

I was expecting to be gone for a couple of years but, as we all know, plans change. Mostly in a good way I should add. I'll be talking about them soon.

Big Banana Car Lauren Gordon/TSM loading...

It appears as though Steve has now returned to his home base somewhere here in the Southwest Michigan area and that can only mean one thing: The Big Banana Car is back to giving rides again!

According to social media you can find the pair parked at Ritter's Frozen Custard in Portage on September 6 & 7 from noon until 9:00 p.m. As usual Steve offers his rides on a "pay what you can" basis. And remember to bring car seats, if needed. Find more information on how to ride here.

Ice Cream Stands Across West Michigan Are Open For 2025 Season From Fennville to Otsego to Kalamazoo here's when you can grab a scoop at your favorite mom and pop ice cream shops across Southwest Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon