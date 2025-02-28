Michigan is home to several supermarkets, but there's one that Americans ranked as the best in the nation and it's here in the Great Lakes State.

America Has A New Favorite Supermarket And It's Here In Michigan

Many Michigan residents are looking to shop at supermarkets that offer a variety of fresh food at low prices, in a clean and organized store with friendly employees. The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently ranked the most popular supermarket chains based on customer satisfaction surveys. One supermarket with 9 locations in Michigan takes the top spot as the best in the U.S.

Trader Joe's tied for first place this year with Publix which has no locations yet in Michigan. Trader Joe's ranked high in customer satisfaction in several areas including the availability of brand names and high-quality ingredients, and the courtesy and helpfulness of staff.

Trader Joe's is known for its unique and affordable private-label food products. The grocery chain also offers seasonal favorites that customers love. Forbes says Trader Joe's is a shopping experience rather than just a trip to the store:

Trader Joe’s has a cult-like following from customers because of how they invest heavily in customer experience. Trader Joe’s is meant to be more than a trip to the grocery store, but an experience.

Another Michigan favorite, Sam's Club, outranked its competitor, Costco, by 2 satisfaction points. Costco was American consumers’ top pick last year, but it dropped a whopping 5%, earning a score of 81 this year.

