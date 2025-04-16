While several major Michigan cities gain a lot of attention, the Great Lakes state is home to incredible small towns offering fantastic restaurants, entertainment, and outdoor activities, making them bucket-list travel destinations for people nationwide. And three Michigan communities have been named the best small towns in the Midwest.

Three Michigan Communities Named Best Small Towns In The Midwest

USA Today ranked the best small towns in the Midwest that offer a relaxing getaway, a cultural adventure, or a family-friendly destination. Whether you live in or have visited one of these small towns in Michigan, it's no wonder these charming and scenic small towns make the top 10 list.

#10 Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is a picturesque small town where you can enjoy a relaxed pace of life that USA Today says is just the reason why everyone wants to visit this tiny gem:

A Midwestern bucket-list destination, car-free Mackinac Island is filled with Victorian charm, historic sites, horse-drawn carriages, and world-famous fudge.

#9 Saugatuck

USA Today says Saugatuck is a great getaway for families, friends, couples, and solo travelers alike:

Known as the "Art Coast" of Michigan, Saugatuck offers a charming mix of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences.

#7 Grand Haven

This all-American beach town is known for bright summer days on the beaches and plenty of can't-miss places to visit:

Grand Haven, on Lake Michigan's eastern shore, is known for its sandy beaches, scenic boardwalk, and iconic coastal landmarks. The Grand Haven Lighthouse, with its striking red exterior, has been a Great Lakes treasure since 1839 and makes for a great photo-op.

Plan a trip to see the best the Midwest offers in these incredible Michigan communities.

