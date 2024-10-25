Michigan is home to some of the nation's best restaurants, offering delicious meals and an incredible dining experience. While big cities may provide more dining options, you won't want to pass up a small-town restaurant in Michigan as it was just named one of America's best.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'Best Small Town Restaurant' In America

LoveFood recently found the most adorable small-town restaurants in the U.S. One Michigan spot made the list for its cozy yet elegant atmosphere and mouth-watering menu items.

The Station 100 in Frankenmuth was also named a 'must-visit' by LoveFood, and one 'must-try' menu item gets rave customer reviews:

For a rustic, Bavarian-style dining experience, The Station 100 in Frankenmuth is a must-visit. Built in an old train station, it has a classy, Alpine feel with original flooring and dark wood tables. It’s on the pricier side, but customers say the wiener schnitzel – a thin, breaded veal cutlet served with spätzle pasta and mushroom sauce – is the best they’ve had outside of Germany.

And it's not just the Wiener Schnitzel receiving rave reviews. The Station 100 is also known for its tantalizing seafood and steaks like its exquisite Seabass and 50oz Tomahawk.

And a delicious way to end your meal is with a slice of sweet and creamy Tiramisu.

Reserve a table as they fill up fast at The Station 100 in Frankenmuth and try one of America's best small-town restaurants for an unforgettable dining experience in the Great Lakes State.

