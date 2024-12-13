Indiana is home to several popular chain restaurants with sandwiches on the menu. But one local restaurant in Indiana known for delicious cheesesteaks and hoagies is now one of the best sandwich spots in America.

Indiana Spot Known For Hoagies Makes America's 'Best Sandwich'

LoveFood found the best spots to get a tasty sandwich with fresh bread, carefully considered fillings, and just the right amount of sauce. And you'll find that perfect sandwich in the Hoosier state.

Hoagies & Hops in Indianapolis is known for crafting sandwiches using high-quality meats and veggies for hoagies and cheesesteaks that keep customers coming back for more. LoveFood says:

Bringing a taste of Philly to the Midwest, Hoagies & Hops is run by a husband-and-wife team who moved to Indianapolis from Pennsylvania in 2007 – and they're so dedicated to the authentic taste of the cheesesteak that they ship meat and pickles from Philadelphia. The meat-packed hoagies are all great here, but the cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteaks are the definite must-haves.

Other menu favorites include Cheesesteak Crinkle Cut Fries, Chilly and Cheese Dog (served with Beer Chili & Cheese made with Chilly Water Brew), shredded salads, and Pickle Sandos. Plus grab a side of their house coleslaw and a bag of Herr's chips.

Head to the best place in Indiana and America for an unforgettable sandwich at Hoagies & Hops in Indianapolis.

