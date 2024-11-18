An Indiana fan of Batman turned his lifelong dream into a reality. As the Joker once said, "If you're good at something, never do it for free."

There's something about Batman that has captured an unparalleled fandom. I know at least a dozen people that have a Batman tattoo. Mark Racop has taken his obsession with the Dark Knight to another level, times 10. After 4 years of hard work, Racop has just opened at Batman Museum in Logansport, Indiana. The main focus of this attraction with the original Batman series. However, you'll find different Batman periods throughout the museum. To say that Mark has been working on this for the last 4 years doesn't feel accurate. Way before he came up with the idea to create his very own Batman museum he had been collecting according to Pharos-Tribune,

In his life, he has amassed a large collection of over 2,500 Batman memorabilia items, including Batmobiles he built himself and a few items used in Batman movies and TV shows.

The amount of time, effort, and creativity put into this museum is mindblowing. From building a batmobile and bat cycle to putting bat-shaped mirrors in the bathroom. Seriously, he thought of everything. Honestly, after taking a virtual tour of this place thanks to YouTube, I think the Batman bathroom is my favorite part. You can check out the video tour underneath this photo gallery.

Indiana Man Opens Batman Museum in Logansport Gallery Credit: Crime Alley Comics on YouTube

READ MORE: Indiana Build-A-Bear Busts a Burial Burglar in Bloomington

