It's no surprise to Michigan residents that we have some of the most beautiful landscapes to explore. Some of the best parks in the state offer access to beautiful lakes to swim in, paths to hike, and incredible campgrounds. And one national park in the state is crowned the best national park in the entire nation.

Michigan Is Home To National Park Named Best In The Entire Nation

Wall Street Journal recently ranked The Best National Parks In The U.S. Crowds, hiking trails, campsites and the availability of recreational activities like fishing and snowshoeing were categories used to rank the parks. And now Michigan gets bragging rights for being home to the #1 National Park to visit in America.

According to WSJ, Isle Royale National Park will have you feeling like it's just you and all the beauty nature has to offer:

Travelers will find a touch of the sublime on long solo treks and early-morning dips at what feels like the edge of the world—even if the social-media shots don’t compare to those of some blockbuster parks farther west.

Multiple ferries and a seaplane service transport visitors to the park.

Isle Royale National Park is an archipelago - a group of islands. There are over 400 islands in the park, 165 miles of trails, and 36 campgrounds. Enjoy exciting activities like camping, kayaking, hiking, fishing, and scuba diving. And thankfully we don't have to travel far to enjoy the best national park in the state and America, Isle Royale National Park.

