Two Michigan Ice Rinks Among Best U.S. Spots for Holiday Skating

Tis the season for holiday fun in Michigan’s Water Winter Wonderland. Two outdoor ice rinks in Michigan have been nominated among the best in the nation, and voting is open until December 13, 2025.

Here’s what USA Today’s 10Best says makes these Michigan winter destinations stand out:

Get our free mobile app

Each year as the holiday season approaches, USA Today's 10Best searches for the best and most magical outdoor ice rinks-- the more twinkling string lights, the better. As their website goes on to say,

Throughout the United States, the winter season offers the opportunity for people to slip on ice skates and glide across frozen water at top-notch skating rinks. With venues typically opening in November and December, ice-skating can also be a fun festive activity, accentuated by holiday tunes and twinkling lights. These 20 ice-skating rinks have been nominated by an expert panel as the best in the country for providing superior ice-skating experiences.

From the Rockefeller Rink in New York City to skating by the sea in California, two outdoor ice rinks in Michigan have been included among the top 20:

Frankenmuth - Ice Rink at Zehnder Park

Frankenmuth Christmas Holz Brücke, Frankenmuth - Canva loading...

As it's home to Bronner's, the "world's largest Christmas store", Frankenmuth is Christmas central in Michigan. As for its ice rink USA Today writes,

Located in Zehnder Park in the charming town of Frankenmuth, also known as Michigan's Little Bavaria, is the Frankenmuth Ice Rink. This outdoor skating rink is open throughout the winter season and offers rentals, season passes, and opportunities to rent the rink for events.

Read More: Get Ready as Holland's New $11M Ice Rink Opens

Read More: Get Ready as Holland's New $11M Ice Rink Opens

Detroit - The Rink at Campus Martius

Widely known as the "Best Public Square in America" as voted 2 years in a row by USA Today readers, Campus Martius is a cultural hub of Detroit: hosting large events like the NFL Draft, bringing in 400,00 pounds of sand to transform into an urban beach in the summer, and welcoming thousands of skaters each season to create magical holiday memories. Writes USA Today,

There's a silver lining to the frigid winters of Detroit, Michigan — skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Located in the heart of downtown Detroit with stunning views of the city skyline, this rink has been a major magnet for locals and Olympians alike.

What You Can Expect When You Visit Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan If you plan on visiting Bronner's in Frankenmuth, here's some of what you can expect. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

Experience Christmas Magic: Reindeer Farms in Michigan Want to visit with reindeer this holiday season? Check out these Michigan farms where you can hang out with Santa's furry friends, meet Santa himself, and experience other festive fun like sleigh rides, ornament making, holiday treats, and more. Gallery Credit: Janna