Warmer weather months in Michigan call for several trips to our favorite local ice cream shops for a sweet, cool, delicious treat. One popular spot in Michigan is a must-visit this summer for some of the best ice cream in America.

Popular Michigan Ice Cream Shop Named One Of The Best In America

Eat This, Not That found America's best ice cream shops and crowned a winner from each state using online reviews and national awards. A family-owned gem in the Great Lakes state makes the list for its deliciously creamy, all-natural homemade ice cream.

Blank Slate Creamery, with locations in Ann Arbor and Brighton, is one of America's top ice cream shops, renowned for its consistently delicious ice cream and diverse flavor selection. Eat This, Not That says:

The reigning champ of the Ann Arbor ice cream scene, Blank Slate Creamery routinely ranks as some of the best in the region, and the best in the state. It’s been a mainstay since its debut in 2014, and the family-owned operation has been making everything from scratch ever since. And considering the sheer breadth of flavors, that’s an impressive amount of effort.

Blank Slate Creamery offers ice cream in classic flavors and unique choices such as Bananas Foster, Lemon Bar, Texas Sheet Cake, Chocolate Covered Black Cherry, Salty Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

Visit Michigan's best ice cream shop for some of the best ice cream in the nation.

