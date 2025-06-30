Michigan is home to communities big and small that offer visitors and residents a laid-back, welcoming place that fosters a live-and-let-live vibe. And if you're looking for a community where peace, love, and personal freedom reign, you'll find one of the best hippie towns in the Great Lakes state.

This Michigan Community Named One Of America's Best Hippie Towns

Thrillist ranked the best towns in America that are considered eclectic hippie havens where free spirits can thrive, and chose one from each state. One Michigan city makes the list for its vibrant, inclusive, and diverse culture that truly exemplifies the hippie lifestyle.

According to Thrillist, Ann Arbor's history of counterculture, activism, and lenient marijuana laws makes this one of America's best hippie towns:

Over the years, Ann Arbor may have grown to be more yuppie than hippie, but it still draws counter-culture freaks both young and old. It's still the home of the Hash Bash, iconic head shop Stairway to Heaven, and some of the most lenient marijuana possession laws in the country.

And marijuana isn't the only way Ann Arbor makes the hippie lifestyle appealing.

This free-spirited college town is also the perfect place to enjoy one-of-a-kind art and tap into those bohemian vibes with music festivals, galleries, boutiques, and eateries where you can order anything from college drunchies to international cuisine.

Take a trip to one of America's grooviest cities in the Great Lakes state, Ann Arbor.

