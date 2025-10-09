Many Michigan residents look forward to the terror and thrills that the spooky season brings to the Great Lakes state. And the best way to get into the Halloween spirit is with a fearfully fun trip to a haunted house. And two attractions in Michigan have been named the best places for haunted thrills in America.

Two Haunted Attractions In Michigan Named The Best In America

American Haunts released their list of The Best Haunted Houses in the USA that 'have perfected the art of terror and set the standard for scares nationwide'. The list was narrowed down to 17 states that offer haunted attractions where thrillseekers from across the nation go to experience cutting-edge frightful fun. And two Michigan spots will leave even the most veteran scare fans rattled.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit Metro – Closing Nov. 2

A record-breaking haunted house, Erebus's mad scientist traps guests in a four-story labyrinth of fear that is terrifyingly immersive, especially when they realize they're the experiment.

Niles Scream Park – Niles – Closing Nov. 8

More than a haunted house, Niles is a Halloween theme park that reinvents its massive attractions each year with new nightmares – creating the unexpected at every turn.

Plan your next terrifying adventure this Halloween season at the nation's best Haunted Houses, Erebus and Niles Scream Park.

