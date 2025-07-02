There's no shortage of exciting festivals in Michigan to enjoy delicious food, exciting entertainment, and make a day full of incredible memories. And if you're looking to experience one of the best food festivals in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Popular Michigan Festival Named 'Best Food Festival' In America

Lovefood found America's best food festivals, highlighting the best in each state. And landing in the Top 20 is a Michigan festival that's been a summer tradition.

The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City is a vibrant celebration that paints the town red, literally and figuratively, with an unforgettable array of cherry-themed events. Lovefood says:

More than half a million people come for the week-long festivities, with events including parades, picnics, and pancake breakfasts (with some pretty impressive flipping). The festival, which has been running since 1926, attracts big-name musicians too.

And Traverse City's local vendors step up, dishing out an array of cherry-laden delights.

Fill a plate full of cherry-themed foods, including cherry pie, cherry-flavored cheese, bread, or even cherry-flavored brats or jerky. Enjoy your meal with a cherry-infused beverage to quench your thirst. And there's plenty more to enjoy than just the food at the National Cherry Festival.

The National Cherry Festival offers fun and entertainment, including air shows, cherry-themed contests, midway rides and games, and one of the biggest and most anticipated fireworks displays in Northern Michigan.

Take a trip to experience one of the best food festivals in America at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

