Michigan is home to hundreds of restaurants that cater to different tastes, offering a wide variety of cuisines at popular chains or local eateries. And if you're looking for a spot that makes dining out a delicious and relaxing experience for both kids and adults, one place is named the best family-friendly restaurant in Michigan.

Michigan Spot Named Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Lovefood ranked the best family-friendly places to eat in America, where everyone can enjoy their meal, and there's not a big chain among them. One Michigan restaurant makes the list for being a reliable spot for fresh, delicious food in a laidback, friendly atmosphere.

Brome Modern Eatery in Dearborn is a cut above the usual family eatery, serving the freshest, locally sourced menu items where the burgers and shakes are top-notch. Lovefood says:

Brome Modern Eatery is beloved for its burgers, and it wins extra points from parents for its dedicated kids’ menu. Options include organic PB&J and grilled cheese sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs, burgers, and vegan nuggets, with a choice of fries, chips, or an apple on the side. Oh, and families should expect the kids to want one of the gloriously thick shakes.

Try Brome Modern Eatery's Certified Beef Angus burger topped with tomato, red onion, Detroit-produced McClure’s pickles, romaine, and the creamy yellow Brome Sauce. Also, add a side of chili cheese tots for the family to share.

Stop at Brome Modern Eatery for the best family-friendly restaurant experience in the state.

