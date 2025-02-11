While doughnuts are offered at several places in Michigan, nothing beats a freshly made doughnut from a local shop. One bakery in the Great Lakes state has been named one of the best doughnut shops in the nation.

Michigan Bakery Named One Of The Best Doughnut Shops In America

Donuts are a popular breakfast choice for kids and adults alike in Michigan but are a great treat any time of day. Taste of Home ranked America's best doughnut shops and one family-owned gem in Michigan makes the most irresistible doughnuts.

Hinkley Bakery in Jackson is known for their delicious hand-made doughnuts and has kept customers lined up for these sweet treats for over a century. Taste of Home says:

A century-old oven and memorized family recipes put a special touch on every doughnut at Hinkley Bakery. Crowds flock for the family-owned shop’s chocolate crescents, along with a wide selection of fritters, glazes and doughnut holes.

Customers also rave about the cream-filled long John doughnuts with chocolate frosting and blueberry crescents. Each donut is made from scratch daily ensuring that customers get a a fresh and delicious treat every time they visit. Glazed and raised doughnut holes are always fresh and come by the bag full. While the classics are always popular choices, Hinkley Bakery comes up with new items to enjoy.

Stop at Hinkley's in Jackson, and indulge in some of the best donuts in America.

