Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants that offer quick meals on the same, predictable menus. But when you want to enjoy a scratch-made meal in a spot with an at-home feel, you'll find the perfect place, now named the best diner in Michigan.

The Dime Store Named Best Diner In Michigan

Chowhound ranked America's bucket-list diners, whether it's a neon-lit classic serving bottomless coffee or a modern twist on the greasy spoon. The diners were ranked using a combination of social media buzz, online reviews, and recognition from both local and national media. One Michigan gem with two locations makes the list for its traditional diner meals and creative twists that are sure to satisfy.

Offering everything from legendary pancakes to juicy burgers, The Dime Store, with locations in Detroit and Rochester Hills, is Michigan's best diner. Chowhound says:

Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, Dime store gives a chic, airy twist to a typical diner experience. The brunch here gets a lot of love with a menu full of benedicts and omelets, but the spot also offers a great lunch.

Customers love the Cheesesteak Benny with shaved ribeye, locally grown mushrooms, onion, and American cheese on an English muffin. Or try the Duck Bop Hash served with house-confit duck leg, Korean BBQ sauce, spinach, onion, pickled veggies, and sriracha. Brunch isn't complete without something to sip on, like the Peach Mimosa or an Espresso Martini.

Try one of the best diners in America, found in the Great Lakes state, The Dime store in Detroit and Rochester Hills.

